Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,704,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,668,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 167,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 127,642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 117,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 549,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 71,350 shares during the period.

RWL opened at $100.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.3904 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

