Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Insider Activity

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.