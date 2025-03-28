Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.48 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $260.69 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.75 and a 200-day moving average of $269.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

