Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.48 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $260.69 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.75 and a 200-day moving average of $269.98.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.