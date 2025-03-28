Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $167.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

