Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

HIW stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

View Our Latest Report on HIW

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.