Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.63 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,885.92. The trade was a 26.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

