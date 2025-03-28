Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

