Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.70. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

