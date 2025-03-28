Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

