Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUB. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

