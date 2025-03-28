Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $2.70 Million in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 12,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,849.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

