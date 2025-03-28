Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.7 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

