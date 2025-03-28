Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,356 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $323.85 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $416.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

