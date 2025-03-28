Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,562,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $7,373,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.