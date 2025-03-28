Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 100,023 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 237.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCQ opened at $19.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
