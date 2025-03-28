Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,483 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,447,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $129.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

