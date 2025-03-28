Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,315 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

