Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,374 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 63,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 30,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REZI stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

