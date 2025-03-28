Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 22,636 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,636 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,174,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,129,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,222,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

