Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 246 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enpro were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Enpro in the third quarter worth $99,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $175.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.52. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.68 and a 52-week high of $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on NPO. StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

