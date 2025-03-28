Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 310,108 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $5,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 310.3% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 261,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 209,734 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

NYSE ELAN opened at $10.81 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

