Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,449 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

