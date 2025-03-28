Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,057 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,720 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 719,098 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,383,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,918 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE FCX opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

