Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 43,205 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,205 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after buying an additional 4,970,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,548,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,886,000 after acquiring an additional 591,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,378,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,629,000 after purchasing an additional 342,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,269,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,482.29. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KDP opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.