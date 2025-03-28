Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 53,348 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,348 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

