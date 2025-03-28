Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 773 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of GMS worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,803,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 61.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 25.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,308,000 after acquiring an additional 854,987 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GMS by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GMS opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

