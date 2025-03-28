Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,968 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $99.18 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average is $106.12.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

