Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $2.59 Million Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Everus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,611,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth $28,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $16,241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $6,266,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everus news, Director Rocca Michael Della acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at $96,404.12. The trade was a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853.

Everus Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ECG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

