Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ TITN opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $417.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 22,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $379,078.92. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,580.04. This trade represents a 19.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 684,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 401,302 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 188,998 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 583,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 28.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 341,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 75,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.