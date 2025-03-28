TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. TIX shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
TIX Price Performance
About TIX
Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TIX
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for TIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.