True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.00 and traded as high as C$10.16. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 16,659 shares trading hands.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNT.UN

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$146.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.72.

(Get Free Report)

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.