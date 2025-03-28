Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and traded as high as $36.15. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands.
Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tsingtao Brewery
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.