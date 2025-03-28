Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and traded as high as $36.15. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

