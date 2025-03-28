Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $124.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

