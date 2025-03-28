Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTLE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

In other Vital Energy news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $117,601.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,141.49. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VTLE opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $842.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

