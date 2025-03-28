What is William Blair’s Estimate for Neurogene Q1 Earnings?

Get Neurogene alerts:

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Neurogene in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Neurogene from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Neurogene has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Neurogene by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Neurogene by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,350,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurogene news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

