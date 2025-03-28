X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.83 and traded as low as $26.81. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 7,296,422 shares changing hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 458.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,742,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,896,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 827,398 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,529,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,235,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,680,000.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

