Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and traded as high as $44.23. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 460,174 shares.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,464,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

