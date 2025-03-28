Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.71 and traded as low as C$10.60. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 762 shares changing hands.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of C$145.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

