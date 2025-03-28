Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA Earnings

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $111.43 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

