Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $381.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $285.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

