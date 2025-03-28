Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $285.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.68 and a 200 day moving average of $365.97. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

