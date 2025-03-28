Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 274.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 228,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 112,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 38.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 246,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,908 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $28,876.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,958 shares in the company, valued at $833,702.94. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 19,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $194,105.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,146 shares in the company, valued at $240,735.62. This represents a 44.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,868 shares of company stock worth $2,064,908. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

