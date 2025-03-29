10,673 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 656,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2,380.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 136,759 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,315,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

DXC opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

