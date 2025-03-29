13,055 Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,184.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyliion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hyliion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $246.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.24.

About Hyliion

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.