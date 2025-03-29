13,523 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 40.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 87,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 84.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 127,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 106.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 price target (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

