16,405 Shares in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $395.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

