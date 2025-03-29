19,688 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 134,479 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 61,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MVIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

MicroVision Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,049.43% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

