1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.78. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

