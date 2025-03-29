2,887 Shares in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Separately, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LOWV stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.73.

The AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (LOWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a portfolio of large- and mid-cap US stocks, actively managed to pursue lower volatility than the broader market. The selection and weighting of holdings is based on the Issuers fundamental and quantitative research.

