5,776 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

NYSE VSCO opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 85,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,773.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,389,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,819,503.35. This trade represents a 0.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 707,473 shares of company stock worth $12,393,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

